Counterparty (XCP) Tops One Day Volume of $173.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00013144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.57 or 0.03527319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00757048 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,351 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

