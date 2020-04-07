Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.