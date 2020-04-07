CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,847.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $53,847.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.01016161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00237503 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.