Craig Hallum Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 80.9% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

