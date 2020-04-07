Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CR. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

CR stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 15,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after buying an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

