Cred Market Capitalization Tops $6.41 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, UEX, DDEX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

