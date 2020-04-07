Credit Intelligence Ltd (ASX:CI1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Credit Intelligence Ltd (ASX:CI1) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Credit Intelligence has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01.

Get Credit Intelligence alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Ho 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. Also, insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,970.00 ($39,695.04).

About Credit Intelligence

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.