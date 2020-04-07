Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 460,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,677. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $27,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

