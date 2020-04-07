CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 193,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.01. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CRH by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

