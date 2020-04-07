Critical Survey: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.49 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -697.62 Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% Marin Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marin Software beats CooTek (Cayman) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

