Critical Survey: Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) vs. Twin Disc (NYSE:TWIN)

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingersoll-Rand and Twin Disc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand $2.45 billion 2.13 $159.10 million $0.76 33.46 Twin Disc $302.66 million 0.27 $10.67 million $0.83 7.31

Ingersoll-Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ingersoll-Rand and Twin Disc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand 0 6 9 0 2.60 Twin Disc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus target price of $117.07, indicating a potential upside of 360.37%. Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.64%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Profitability

This table compares Ingersoll-Rand and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand 6.49% 8.86% 3.47% Twin Disc -2.77% -1.80% -0.93%

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand beats Twin Disc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also offers non-twin disc manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

