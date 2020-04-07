Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.21% of Crown Crafts worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CRWS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Crown Crafts Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.