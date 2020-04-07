Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Crown worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,314,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $19,774,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Crown by 862.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crown by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 224,186 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCK opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

