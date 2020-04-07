Cryptaur Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $19,288.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.04598778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00068374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

