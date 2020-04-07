CrypticCoin (CRYP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,573.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $250,639.61 and $1,573.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00109140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00082609 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

