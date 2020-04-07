Crypto Sports Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $403,843.03 and $11,926.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00320805 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00419224 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006600 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,831,017 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,330 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.