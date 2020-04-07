Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $927,915.68

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $927,915.68 and $66,538.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

