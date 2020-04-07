CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,482.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00014100 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and IDEX. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $17,482.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.04586176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00067720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037068 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.