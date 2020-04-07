CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.00).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €1.58 ($1.84) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.68 ($44.98). 789,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.13. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($29.70) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.93.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

