CV Sciences (CVSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2020 – CV Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.80 to $1.70. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

3/17/2020 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

3/11/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

3/9/2020 – CV Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $4.20. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

3/3/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

2/19/2020 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

2/13/2020 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

CV Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. CV Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.