CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0084

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, IDEX and IDCM. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00632433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060506 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDCM, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX, Tokenomy, DragonEX, BCEX, Bithumb, LBank, Binance, Zebpay, Huobi, Koinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

