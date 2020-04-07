Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cybg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CBBYF remained flat at $$0.78 during trading on Tuesday. 6,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Cybg has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

