CYBR Token (CYBR) Price Reaches $0.0018

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. CYBR Token has a market capitalization of $66,625.28 and $7.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded 69.9% lower against the dollar. One CYBR Token token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.04664944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00067954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

CYBR Token Token Profile

CYBR is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io.

CYBR Token Token Trading

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

