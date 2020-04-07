Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Cyren an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cyren stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 42,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,749. Cyren has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 73.31%.

In other news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

