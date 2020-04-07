CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2,999.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,309 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.71% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. Nomura cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

