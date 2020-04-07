D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 769,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 636,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,330. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

