DA Davidson Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $41.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

MasTec stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,787. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

