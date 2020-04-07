DAD Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.04629775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00068085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037267 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

