Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Dana worth $42,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

DAN opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $990.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

