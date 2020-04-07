Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dana by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

