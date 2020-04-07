Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 3,760,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,933. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

