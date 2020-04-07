DAPS Coin Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $61,205.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including txbit.io, Bitbox, SWFT and Bitmart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX, Bitmart and SWFT. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

