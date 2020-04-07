Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

