David R. W. Potter Buys 2,227 Shares of Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) Stock

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) insider David R. W. Potter purchased 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 898 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.46 ($26,306.84).

Shares of Gresham House Strategic stock opened at GBX 895.20 ($11.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Gresham House Strategic PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 11.43 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,355 ($17.82).

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

