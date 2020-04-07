DCP Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,490 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on DCP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

NYSE:DCP traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 2,716,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,703. The company has a market cap of $962.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

