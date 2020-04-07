DECENT (DCT) Trading Up 52% Over Last Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $661,913.69 and $1,542.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, BCEX and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005821 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.