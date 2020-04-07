Decibel Cannabis’ (DBCCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DBCCF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

