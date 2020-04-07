DECOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $714,444.89 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $714,444.89 and $3,284.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,380,704 coins and its circulating supply is 26,277,269 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

