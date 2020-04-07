Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

