Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,090.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $510,948.64 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.