Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):

4/2/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

3/30/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

3/20/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Denali Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/13/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

2/28/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Denali Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 385,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,004. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

