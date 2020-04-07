Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.70 by UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €6.70 ($7.79) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.04 ($7.02).

DBK opened at €6.31 ($7.33) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.87 and a 200-day moving average of €7.13.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

