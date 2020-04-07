Deutsche Bank Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

SMPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 2,612,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders purchased a total of 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

