Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.15 ($43.20).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €35.42 ($41.19) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.29.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

