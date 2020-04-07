DeVault Price Reaches $0.0003 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last week, DeVault has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $55,195.42 and $83.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 237,941,356 coins and its circulating supply is 198,166,138 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

