Devery (EVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Devery has a market cap of $88,444.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

