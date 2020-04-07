Diageo (LON:DGE) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,992.50 ($39.36).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,569 ($33.79). The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,677.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,049.38. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.