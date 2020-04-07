DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,411. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

