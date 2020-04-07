Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,597. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

