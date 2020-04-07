Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

